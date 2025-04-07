42.2 F
Education

Austin Peay State University’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program Featured in Forbes Higher Ed Article

Joseph Jimerson, a graduate of the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program at Austin Peay State University, works at Ringgold Elementary in Clarksville. Forbes highlighted APSU’s pioneering teacher apprenticeship program. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNA recent Forbes article examining how apprenticeship degrees create new pathways in higher education highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) groundbreaking teacher apprenticeship program.

In his Forbes article “Is Experience Via Apprenticeship Degrees A New College Degree Pathway?”, Bruno V. Manno highlights APSU’s historic achievement. In January 2022, the Eriksson College of Education partnership with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) became the nation’s first teaching apprenticeship program approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

This recognition in Forbes underscores the national impact of the Eriksson College of Education’s innovative approach to addressing teacher shortages through its Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program. The apprenticeship model allows aspiring teachers to earn while they learn, gaining classroom experience without debt for tuition or textbooks.

The Forbes article notes that since APSU’s program launched, 45 states, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico have received Department of Labor approval to offer similar teacher apprenticeship programs—demonstrating the influence of Austin Peay’s model.

The Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program has expanded beyond its initial partnership with CMCSS to work with 10 other Tennessee districts. The program collaborates with local community colleges, allowing teacher residents to complete an associate degree before transferring to Austin Peay.

Learn about the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency here.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and nonlicensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.

