Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library Celebrates National Library Week with “Drawn to the Library” Theme

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) library serves as a central hub for academic resources, technology, and collaboration on campus. As an essential space for research and learning, the Woodward Library stands as the foundation of the academic community’s success.

National Library Week, April 6th-12th, 2025, celebrates this year’s theme “Drawn to the Library,” highlighting the many reasons people are attracted to libraries and the rich resources they offer.

At the Woodward Library, we invite the APSU community to explore what draws them to our spaces and services. Students and faculty come to the library for various reasons—some gravitate toward our scholarly journals and databases, our technology and innovation spaces entice others, and many seek out the expert guidance of our librarians, staff, and student assistants.

“In today’s digital age, the Woodward Library has transformed into something far more dynamic than a repository of books,” Dr. Martina Malvasi, library director said. “It’s become an intellectual ecosystem where ideas converge, innovation thrives, and communities connect. Our library draws people in not just for what they can find on our shelves, but for the collaborative possibilities that spark when diverse minds gather in a space dedicated to discovery.”

Join us for “Drawn to the Library” special events during National Library Week:

“ What’s the Draw” Art Contest – Monday, April 7th

Button Making – 10:00am–1:00pm on Tuesday, April 8th

"Pop in the Library" – 11:00am–2:00pm on Wednesday, April 9th

Book Hunt – Thursday, April 10th

"Patron Appreciation Day" – Friday, April 11th

This April, rediscover how the Woodward Library enriches the intellectual fabric of APSU. As the informational crossroads of academic life, we remain committed to evolving alongside the changing landscape of scholarship and learning.

“As we celebrate National Library Week, we’re reminded that libraries remain one of society’s most innovative institutions, constantly evolving while staying true to our core mission: igniting curiosity and empowering knowledge-seekers of all kinds,” said Malvasi.

While libraries nationwide observe this annual celebration established in 1958, we invite you to experience the distinctive offerings that make our library an indispensable resource for APSU and our community.

Connect with us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/apsu_library/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodwardlibrary to discover more about our National Library Week activities.