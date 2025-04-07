Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 7th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hero is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He knows some commands, takes treats gently and enjoys affection and attention. Very intelligent and easy to train. Please check on all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Bingo is a 6 month old male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Bingo still has lots of puppy energy so he would love long walks, lots of toys and a fenced yard. Bingo walks well on a leash and can sit and even give his paw. Bingo will thrive in a very active home with a family committed to continuing his training, as he is still a puppy.

Crash is a delightful young male Doberman/Greyhound mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is deaf and does know hand signals and is eager to earn. Keeps his kennel very clean and walks nicely on the leash. He is fine around other dogs.

Denver is an adult male Ginger Domestic longhair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very affectionate and will make a wonderful companion. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Cobain is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Cobain is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is very vocal when he wants your attention and is a joy to be around. He enjoys seeing the other dogs in the outside kennels and enjoys meeting new people. Remember to check rules/restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Cece is an adult female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Cece will be a great outdoor adventure companion. Come take her for a walk and see what a great addition she will be to a lucky family.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Celaena is a female Domestic shorthair Tuxedo/Black and White kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and good with children, other cats and dogs. She has a constant case of the zoomies but when she is done she will let you pick her up for snuggles. Celaena will do best with another kitten/cat buddy. She loves playing with toys and anything with a string is fair game.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Coffee Bean is a beautiful 6 month old female kitty with a lovely Black coat. She is fully vetted, spayed, flea prevention, litter trained and dewormed. If there was a definition of overly Loving Kitty there would be Coffee Beans picture right there. She is super sweet and very much an extrovert kitty. She is so loving and demands attention. She will be a delightful companion.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family.

This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her. Please be mindful of her Lab personality. Labs are very gregarious, loving and super excitable. Everything and every day are new adventures!

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “AYER” She is a female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer is great with children and other dogs. Ayer does prefer a cat-free home, please. This sweetheart absolutely loves and lives for attention. She would do well with a home with a fenced yard and lots of enrichment toys. Ayer will be a great hiking and jogging companion too. Please remember to check rules and pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lenny is a 7 month old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, dewormed, microchipped and good with other dogs and children. He knows how to use a doggie dog and knows a couple of basic commands. Lenny will benefit from an active family with lots of outdoor activities to keep him busy.

You can find Lenny and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hopper is a handsome 4 year old adult male Mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel trained. He loves going on walks and playing with his toys. He has been around other dogs and has enjoyed playing with them. Hopper has this delightful little “giddy up” type hop in his walk which is so endearing. He has lots of love to give to a very lucky family. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Ash and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tom is a 3 year old male Domestic shorthair. Tom is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and he is FIV positive. To those unfamiliar with FIV kitties, it is NOT a death sentence. They live very long full lives and can be around people, dogs, other FIV kitties and non aggressive cats. He is extremely social, and will just need a calmer home where he is allowed time to decompress. Once he settles, Tom is just the most loving companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Koromaru is a young male Shiba Inu mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house & kennel trained and good with children and other dogs. Koro is very funny, affectionate and smart. He already knows basic commands and enjoys playing out in the yard and going on long walks. Koro doesn’t bark very much, enjoys watching his surroundings and just being with his people. This boy is a true gem and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup. Koromaru’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/koromaru or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Freya Renee is a beautiful female adult Great Pyrenees/Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Freya does well with other dogs but prefers a no cat home please. Freya is very affectionate and always up for a stroll around the neighborhood or relaxing with her people at home. She does get a little nervous around other dogs so meet and greets are required and if you are just looking for a calm, easy going companion Freya is your girl. She will bring joy to any household.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a young female White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Windy is good with children and would prefer being the only dog in the home. She is truly a delight and has so much love to give to a very lucky family. Windy has been through training and is waiting for her forever family to come find her.

If looking for a great adventure buddy Windy is your girl. For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Sammie is a 3 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and Heartworm negative. He is house trained, good with small dogs and children, loves to play fetch and knows his sit and “paw” commands. Sweet boy looking for his forever family. Please remember to check all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.