News

Clarksville Police Ask for Help Identifying Credit Card Fraud, Identity Theft Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a case of Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud that occurred on February 18th, 2025.

The victim discovered unauthorized charges on her account after reviewing her statement and promptly filed a police report.

Surveillance images captured the suspect using the stolen card at Kroger, located at 2100 Lowes Drive. Detectives believe someone may recognize the individual based on her appearance and clothing in the photo.

If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, please get in touch with the Clarksville Police Department.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

