APSU Softball Drops Extra-Inning Heartbreaker to Murray State, 6-5

Clarksville, TN – Despite a two-out RBI triple by Sammie Shelander in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and Ashley Martin matching her career-high with nine strikeouts, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team fell to Murray State in eight innings 6-5, Tuesday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (30-8) retired Murray State (14-22) in order to begin the game, with starting pitcher Samantha Miener striking out the final two batters she faced in the frame; however, the Governors also were sat down in order to keep both sides scoreless after one.

The first two Racers reached base in the top of the second, and a sacrifice bunt advanced the pair to second and third. Murray State then scored the day’s first run on a fielder’s choice, but a nine-pitch battle between Miener and the Racers’ second baseman resulted in a pop up to end the top of the frame.

After Sam Leski singled off a bunt in the bottom of the second, Katie Raper brought her across the plate on a double down the left field line for the game-tying run. The Racers took a two-run lead after the top of the third, but Kayleigh Roper scored off a fielder’s choice, while a Leski double scored Kylie Campbell, who reached on a walk three batters prior.

MSU again extended its advantage to two runs following scores in the fourth and fifth, but Campbell’s sixth triple of the season scored Raylon Roach to cut APSU’s deficit to 5-4. That one-run score stood until the seventh inning.

Roach led off the seventh with a full-count single and, after back-to-back fly outs deep into the outfield, Shelander tucked a ball over the Racers’ right fielder to score Roach and bring the two sides back to even at five all.

The Racers scored their lone run of the eighth inning on a single to center field, but Martin retired the final two batters she faced. In the bottom of the frame, Brie Howard singled to put the game-winning run at the plate, but a line out and pop up resulted in Austin Peay State University’s just second home loss of the season.

Box Score Bullets

Raylon Roach and Sam Leski led Austin Peay State University with two hits.

Kylie Campbell’s triple moved her into a tie for fifth all-time in a single season (6) and fourth all-time for a career (15).

Sammie Shelander’s, her first since March 14th against Bellarmine, was her fifth of her career and second of the season.

APSU’s Ashley Martin matched her career-high with nine strikeouts, her most since last season against Bellarmine (3/29/24).

Raylon Roach matched her career’s best mark with a pair of runs, the fourth time in her career she has reached that mark.

