APSU Teams Up with NASCAR’s Michael Waltrip to Launch Governor’s Golden Ale

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) unveiled the Governor’s Golden Ale, a signature light beer developed in partnership with Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and Shelby’s Trio, during a community meet-and-greet hosted Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at Joe’s Garage.

Attendees sampled the Governor’s Golden Ale and met Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner who competed in NASCAR events for over 30 years. Waltrip developed the beer alongside Joe Maynard, the owner of JCM Management and a part owner of Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.

“I’m really thankful to Joe for introducing us to Austin Peay State University, and to the university for being so kind as to let us make a beer and brand it the Governor’s Golden Ale,” Waltrip said. “It’s made for light, easy drinking that people will enjoy, and my goal is for folks to be able to show up at a venue with cans of these in their hands.”

Governors Golden Ale is already being served at Shelby’s Trio and will be on tap at other local venues soon. Cans will be sold at local retailers in May, and Maynard said he was excited to see the number of people attending the launch event.

“It’s always huge to me when Clarksville comes out to support APSU because this is a community restaurant, and we want our Austin Peay State University family here,” he said. “Having the Governor’s Golden Ale here is all about my love for Austin Peay and my friendship with Michael.”

Maynard and Waltrip first met at a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event and bonded over their shared passion for motorsports. Their collaboration with APSU supports the university’s mission as a community-minded institution.

“This is a great step in our partnership that we have with everybody in Clarksville, specifically Joe and P.J. Maynard,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “It’s a great way for us to share our passion for the community, the university, and just having a good time. We always have those three goals in mind, because as we support the university, we’re going to support Clarksville and have fun doing it.”

You must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid ID to purchase and consume the Governor’s Golden Ale. Please drink responsibly.