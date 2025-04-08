41.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Grabs 5-2 Road Win Over St....
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Grabs 5-2 Road Win Over St. Louis in Tuesday Matchup

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Picks Up Strong 5-2 Win in St. Louis. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Picks Up Strong 5-2 Win in St. Louis. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisSt. Louis, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team defeated St. Louis, 5-2, on Tuesday at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (6-11, 1-4 ASUN) took the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and two. Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami defeated Andres Castellanos and Valentin Vasquez, 7-5 on court one, and Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-3 win over Luca Lo Nardo and Max Chen on court two. 

The Governors took singles wins on courts two, three, five, and six. 

Giovanni Becchis defeated Luca Lo Nardo, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 on court one as Bolton took a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Riki Koshimizu on court three. Glen Arnet took a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 10-7 victory over Chen on the fourth court as Javier Tortajada defeated Sansh Kumar 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to DeLand, Florida, for an April 11th match against Stetson. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub def.  Andres Castellanos/Valentin Vasquez, 7-5
  2. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet def. Luca Lo Nardo/Max Chen, 6-3
  3. Sansh Kumar/Riki Koshimizu def. Lucas Ranciaro/Hogan Stoker, 6-2

Singles

  1. Andres Castellanos def. Sota Minami, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4
  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Luca Lo Nardo, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0
  3. Tom Bolton def. Riki Koshimizu, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
  4. Valentin Vasquez def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-3, 6-3
  5. Glen Arnet def. Max Chen, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 10-7
  6. Javier Tortajada def. Sansh Kumar, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Harper Road water outage for water main maintenance
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Lowes Drive area wide water outage for water valve replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information