Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Grabs 5-2 Road Win Over St. Louis in Tuesday Matchup

St. Louis, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team defeated St. Louis, 5-2, on Tuesday at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (6-11, 1-4 ASUN) took the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and two. Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami defeated Andres Castellanos and Valentin Vasquez, 7-5 on court one, and Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-3 win over Luca Lo Nardo and Max Chen on court two.

The Governors took singles wins on courts two, three, five, and six.

Giovanni Becchis defeated Luca Lo Nardo, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 on court one as Bolton took a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Riki Koshimizu on court three. Glen Arnet took a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 10-7 victory over Chen on the fourth court as Javier Tortajada defeated Sansh Kumar 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on court six.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to DeLand, Florida, for an April 11th match against Stetson.

Results

Doubles

Singles