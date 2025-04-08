Fort Campbell’s 510th MP Detachment Earns Top Army Honor with Bandholtz Award

Fort Campbell, KY – The 510th Military Police Detachment (Military Working Dog), located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as part of the 716th Military Police Battalion and 16th MP Brigade, has been awarded the prestigious General Harry J. Bandholtz Award. This honor recognizes the unit as the U.S. Army’s outstanding Military Police Detachment of the past year.

Presented annually by the Office of the Provost Marshal General, the Bandholtz Award is the highest honor a Military Police unit can receive. It’s named for General Harry J. Bandholtz, considered the “Father of the Military Police” for his pivotal role in establishing the MP Corps as a permanent Army branch in 1941 and championing its professionalization. The award signifies exceptional performance across key areas.

Units are evaluated on mission accomplishment, unit discipline, training quality, community service, innovation, leader development, and adherence to standards. The 510th MP Detachment excelled in all these areas, consistently exceeding expectations throughout the year. Their Military Working Dogs supported numerous training exercises and real-world operations, demonstrating versatility in tasks like explosives and narcotics detection, security for dignitaries, and search and rescue.

Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht from the Office of the Provost Marshal General recently visited the detachment to personally present the award. During her visit, she toured the kennels and spoke with the team, praising their commitment.

“I really enjoyed seeing the team and the kennels today, and hearing about the partnerships you’ve built,” Albrycht said. “It’s the daily dedication and care you put into being the best that makes you the best. Congratulations to you all.”

Kennel Master Sergeant First Class John Breyer reflected on the past year’s efforts. “This has been a long journey, and receiving the Bandholtz confirms to our soldiers that all their hard work has been worth it. It’s good for them to get this recognition.”

He also expressed confidence in the unit’s continued success, adding, “We’re going to win it again this year!”

Provost Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman echoed this sentiment, stating, “This award represents your commitment to excellence, both individually and as a team. Remember to remain humble and stay hungry – recognition is wonderful, but there’s always more to achieve.”

1st Lt. Lauren Larrea the 510th’s Officer in Charge credited her team’s dedication. “These Soldiers have worked incredibly hard, not just to win an award, but to become better Soldiers and better dog handlers. Their motivation has inspired me to become a better officer. Everything they’ve done led to winning the Bandholtz, it wasn’t about the award itself, but about them striving for excellence.”



She smiled as she watched her team hold the award.



“I’m just incredibly proud.”