Nashville Sounds Blank Memphis Redbirds 8-0 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds picked up a 8-0 win over the visiting Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. In his first rehab appearance, right-hander Tobias Myers worked 3.1 IP and 45 pitches while limiting the Redbirds to two hits.

Jared Oliva put the Sounds in front with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for his second home run in as many games. Nashville was dormant until the fifth inning when they put up four runs to break the game open.

Each of the first four batters in the inning singled, the third of which was a two-RBI base knock for Ernesto Martinez Jr., the first of his two hits on the evening. A one-out walk loaded the bases which allowed Jorge Alfaro to score on a wild pitch. Another walk re-loaded the bases. Following an infield fly and a Memphis pitching change, Garrett Spain drew a two-out walk to score Raynel Delgado and make it a 6-0 game.

Martinez Jr. uncorked on a 1-0 off-speed pitch for his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the sixth and his third RBI of the night. Fittingly, Oliva bookended the scoring with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to make it 8-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After Myers exited the mound, left-hander Tyler Jay got the Sounds through the fourth inning before fellow lefty Bruce Zimmermann covered the final five innings on the mound in long relief. Zimmermann allowed two hits and issued a walk, all coming in the eighth inning, before picking up his third strikeout to strand the bases loaded. He breezed through the ninth by way of two fly outs and a ground out.

The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds continue the series on Wednesday night. RHP Logan Henderson (1-1, 5.00 ERA) and RHP Sem Robberse (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for their respective clubs. Henderson checks in as the Brewers no. 13-ranked prospect while Robberse is ranked no. 14 in the Cardinals top 30.

The first pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.