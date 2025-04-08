Red-Hot Austin Peay State University Baseball Eye 13th Straight Win in Midweek Clash vs. Middle Tennessee State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s baseball team looks to keep its 12-game win streak alive in its midweek matchup against Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday at 6:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Leading Off

After sweeping Eastern Kentucky last weekend, the red-hot Governors continued their success on the diamond to further their lead in the ASUN standings. They collected their fifth series sweep, the first time a Governors team has done so in a season since the 2013 championship team. And with the loss of #12 UC Irvine to #11 Oregon State last weekend, the Govs currently hold the longest win streak in the nation at 12 games.

Governors Bullpen

Austin Peay State University baseball as a team against Eastern Kentucky last weekend, had a combined 5.87 ERA while striking out 25 batters. Junior right-handed pitcher Lyndon Glidewell paced the Governors in their series finale against the Colonels with a career day on the mound.

Lyndon Glidewell made his fifth straight appearance, throwing five innings or more. In his outing against EKU, he threw 5.1 innings and collected a career-high seven strikeouts while earning the win. He allowed just two runs in the contest on two hits and five walks while holding opponents to a .118 batting average.

Cody Airington threw just 2.1 innings in his appearance, allowing a single run before exiting the game early. He still leads the Govs pitching staff in ERA with a 3.54 over his eight appearances.

Jacob Weaver lowered his ERA once again after a good weekend on the mound against EKU. His ERA is now at 6.03 following his appearance Friday, where he threw 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in his outing.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University has won their last 12 games, including five run-rule victories against Tennessee Tech, Southern Indiana, Bellarmine, and two against Eastern Kentucky, scoring 135 runs on 154 hits in that span. 29 of those hits have been home runs, and 62 were for extra bases. Last weekend against Eastern Kentucky, the Govs batted .394 and slugged .691 with a .517 on-base percentage.

Center fielder John Bay led the Govs lineup in batting average last weekend against EKU, going 6-for 11 (.545) with two RBI while collecting three doubles. He is also currently 15 home runs away now from being the all-time home run leader at Austin Peay State University. Bay is also currently ranked second in the nation for runs scored (51), averaging 1.59 runs per game.

APSU outfielder Cameron Nickens had another solid performance at the plate last weekend, batting .455 (5-for11) with a home run and five RBI. Three of these came in game two of the EKU series, where he went 2-for-3 with a homer.

Outfielder Brody Szako has gotten comfortable in the box after a slow return to the lineup at the beginning of conference. Last weekend, he batted .400 (4-for-10) with a double and two home runs while tallying five RBI. On the season, 13 of his 18 hits have been for extra bases, and he is ranked fourth in the ASUN with nine home runs.

Infielder Andres Matias struggled at the plate last weekend, batting just an even .200 (2-for-10) with a double and an RBI. That doesn’t take away from what he has done all year. He bats .268 in ASUN play and .303 on the season while fielding an elite defense at shortstop.

First baseman/catcher Gus Freeman had a quiet but successful weekend at the plate, batting .333 (3-for-9) and tallying just one RBI. Freeman ranks fifth in the Govs lineup in batting average with a .315, and is batting .348 in conference. He also ranks in the top 10 of six offensive ASUN categories.

Infielder Kyler Proctor batted .308 (4-for-13) last weekend against EKU, getting a hit in every game, and had two multi-RBI performances in the series. Proctor leads the Govs in multi-hit games with 16 and ranks second in multi-RBI performances with eight on the year.



Austin Peay State University infielder/designated hitter Cole Johnson led the offensive charge for the Govs all weekend, batting .500 (6-for-12) with three doubles and seven RBI. The redshirt-freshman had a pair of multi-hit and multi-RBI performances in the series. He had a four-RBI day in game one of the series, hitting two doubles in the contest.



Infielder Ray Velazquez was productive at the plate against EKU, batting .444 (4-for-9) with a home run and four RBI. He has been consistent at the plate over the last few weeks and has reachedhis last 19 games played base safely in . On the year, he bats .319 with a pair of doubles and three homers.



APSU catcher Trevor Conley split time behind the plate last weekend, starting two games behind the dish. He batted .333 (2-for-6), collecting a hit in each game, and had a double to his name. He also reached base on balls twice and had an on-base percentage of .500.

Facing The Blue Raiders

Series History



Middle Tennessee State leads the all-time series 137-75 after the Governors fell in their midweek matchup earlier this season on February 25 by a score of 9-10. Chance Cox made his Governors debut in the start on the mound. He would go 2.1 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Govs made a late push, scoring three runs on two outs in the final inning.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders currently sit 9th in the Conference USA standings, tied with Sam Houston at the bottom with a 2-7 conference record. The Blue Raiders traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia to face Liberty, and were swept in the series after their win against Lipscomb earlier just last week.

At The Plate

The MTSU offense is currently hitting .293, which ranks fourth in the CUSA. The Blue Raiders have recorded 106 extra-base hits, including 38 home runs, 64 doubles, four triples, and have tallied 191 RBI over 31 games.

Eston Snider has led the charge for the Blue Raiders all year, batting .379 with three homers and 23 RBI. He finds his way on base more than anyone else on the MTSU roster, walking 15 times and being hit by pitches five times for a .466 OBP. His slugging this year so far is at .540, giving him a remarkable 1.006 OPS.

On The Mound

MTSU ranks seventh in the CUSA with a team ERA of 6.37. Over 31 games and 265.2 innings, the Blue Raiders have allowed 236 runs, 188 earned, and opponents are batting .285 against their pitchers.

Drew Horn leads the Blue Raiders pitching staff with a 1.57 ERA over six appearances. He has a 2-1 record and a no-hitter this year. He leads MTSU with 48 strikeouts over 34.1 innings and has held batters to a .120 batting average.

