APSU Baseball Powers Past Middle Tennessee 14-10 in Offensive Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team beat Middle Tennessee State in its midweek rematch by a score of 14-10 to split the two-game series on the season, Wednesday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Landon Slemp made his 11th appearance on the season for his first start of the season. He covered the first three innings while striking out three batters. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

How it Happened

Top 1st | The Blue Raiders took an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the frame in the first inning. Eston Snider began the game with a leadoff double down the left field line. He was advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Matt Wolfe. Tyler Minnick drove in Snider on a sacrifice fly to right field for the game’s first run. Then, Brett Vondohlen homered down the left field line to make the score 0-2.

Bottom 1st | Kyler Proctor led off the first inning with a single to left field before John Bay launched a two-run homer for his 11th of the season, tying the game 2-2.

Top 3rd | Hayden Miller was the first to bat in the top of the third and homered to left field on the first pitch he saw from Slemp, giving MTSU the 2-3 lead.

Bottom 3rd | Matthew Driver entered the game in relief for MTSU starting pitcher Cole Torbett to start the bottom of the third. He retired the first two batters he faced but ran into trouble after giving up a double to Gus Freeman. Cole Johnson followed up with a double of his own to score Freeman and tie the game. Then Ray Velazquez swung on the first pitch he saw and launched it over the left center fence for his fourth homer of the season, giving the Govs a 5-3 lead.

Bottom 4th | Andres Matias led off the fourth with a double to the left center gap, and Keaton Cottam reached after being struck by a pitch. Ollie Akens then entered the game in relief for Driver on the hill. He hit Proctor on the first pitch he threw to load the bases. Bay then singled through the left side of the infield to bring in Matias and Cottam. Cameron Nickens was the next batter, and he delivered with a base hit up the middle to score Proctor from second. Freeman moved everyone over a base on a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher. With Bay in scoring position, Johnson grounded out to shortstop, allowing Bay to cross the plate. Velazquez delivered again after working the count to full and singled to left field, which brought Nickens across the plate, extending the lead to 10-3.

Bottom 5th | Matias drew a one-out walk after being down in the count with two strikes. Cottam got a two-strike hit and advanced to second on a throwing error. With Matias on third base, Proctor hit a fly ball deep enough to score Matias on the sacrifice fly. Bay then came up and hit his second home run of the day on a two-strike count to extend the Govs’ lead to 13-3.

Top 6th | Kade Foulke began the inning on the mound in relief for Solomon Washington. He got Vondohlen to pop up on the infield but reached on an error by Freeman. He then walked and hit the next two batters to load the bases. Brody Lanham replaced Foulke on the mound and then walked in a run. Kenny McKinley then reached on a fielders choice, allowing Clay Badylak to score from third. Two batters later was Snider, and he drove in a run on an RBI single to left field. Wolfe followed up with a single of his own, advancing to third after a throwing error on Bay, which allowed two runners to score and make the score 13-8. Kade Shatwell relieved Lanham and escaped the inning with no further damage.

Bottom 6th | Freeman led off the bottom of the sixth, being hit by a pitch after falling two strikes behind in the count. He found his way to second, stealing his eighth bag of the season. He advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on an RBI single by Velazquez.

Top 9th | The Blue Raiders tried making a late push in the ninth but could only score two runs on a home run from McKinley.

Wrap Up

DJ Merriweather picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0. He entered at the beginning of the fourth inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

Torbett picked up the loss to fall to 0-1 this season. He threw the game’s first two innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Shatwell picked up his third save of the season after throwing the final 3.1 innings. He struck out six batters and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team drive down south to face the North Alabama Lions of UNA in their fifth Atlantic Sun Conference series starting on Friday at 6:00pm CT, Friday, in Florence, Alabama.