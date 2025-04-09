Austin Peay State University Athletics Welcomes Alli Purvis as Senior Associate AD for Compliance

Clarksville, TN – Alli Purvis, who previously served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance at Kansas State, has joined the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department as its Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance and Governance, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Friday.

“I am so excited to welcome Alli to Clarksville,” said Harrison. “Alli has done a tremendous job at Kansas State and during every other stop in her career, so I am certain she will continue her fantastic work as our Senior Associate AD for Compliance at Austin Peay! I know that Alli will help our department continue to grow in a way that allows us to provide our student-athletes with all the resources they need to pursue the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and compete for championships!”

Purvis served as the Assistant AD for Compliance at Kansas State since June 2023 after spending a year and a half as the Director of Institutional Service and Progams. Purvis began working in collegiate athletics as a Compliance and Academic Services Intern at Central Michigan in 2021.

During her time in Manhattan, Purvis worked as the day-to-day head of compliance operations and communication liaison for all 16 of the Wildcats’ 16 Division I sports. Purvis was also responsible for the creation of all compliance education for coaches, staff, and student-athletes while also assisting with initial eligibility, continuing eligibility, financial aid distribution, and Name, Image, and Likeness initiatives.

“I am so excited to join the Austin Peay State University family,” said Purvis. “I can’t wait to work with the amazing student-athletes, coaches, and staff. Thank you so much to Gerald and Niesha for giving me this opportunity!’

During her time as the Director of Institutional Service and Programs at the MAC, Purvis was the administrator for compliance and rules education for MAC and NCAA rules interpretations. Purvis also was the primary contact for the NLI program, medical hardship waivers, and medical absence waivers.

In addition, she assisted with several MAC initiatives, such as the Taking MACtion Summitt and the Student-Athletes Well-Being Committee. Purvis also worked as the Conference Coordinator for the MAC Academic Consortium and the facilitator of the MAC Outstanding Faculty Award for Student Success.

During her time at Central Michigan, Purvis researched and answered coaches’ and players’ compliance rules and interpretations, created virtual and print flyers of necessary compliance regulations, and worked within the NCAA portal to do eligibility checks and transfer portal inputs.

Before her time at Central Michigan, Purvis worked as an intern program manager at Sport Way, where she was a direct supervisor for 20 college student-athletes.

A native of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Purvis played field hockey at Central Michigan, where she earned a double bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Psychology in November 2020. She also earned a master’s degree in leadership from Central Michigan in April 2022. Purvis and her husband, Gavin, have a son, Hudson.