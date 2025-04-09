46.5 F
Events

Customs House Museum Partners with APSU for Student-Led History Walks

News Staff
By News Staff
Experience Clarksville’s Hidden History with APSU’s Spring Tour Series

Customs House Museum & Cultural CenterClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Public History students are stepping out of the classroom and into the streets of Clarksville to share their semester’s work through a series of engaging Downtown Walking Tours. Presented in partnership with the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, these free tours begin Thursday, April 24th, and continue on select dates through Saturday, May 3rd.

Under the guidance of Dr. Cate LiaBraaten, students have spent the semester researching local history and exploring the theory and methods of community-centered, public-facing history work.

Downtown Walking Tours QR CodeThese walking tours mark their debut as presenters and represent the culmination of their work—crafted to bridge Clarksville’s past and present by showcasing unique stories and amplifying underrepresented voices.

“Local history is the beating heart of public history,” said Dr. LiaBraaten. “The work these students have done can help us all feel more connected to our Clarksville home.”

Topics range from the city’s economic shifts and natural disasters to influential women, Black history, and the tobacco trade. All tours begin at the Customs House Museum and vary in time and subject.

A full schedule and tour sign-up can be found by scanning the QR code on the official flyer or visiting www.customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Customs House Museum and Cultural CenterLocated in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.  

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free. 

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

