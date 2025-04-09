Customs House Museum Partners with APSU for Student-Led History Walks

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Public History students are stepping out of the classroom and into the streets of Clarksville to share their semester’s work through a series of engaging Downtown Walking Tours. Presented in partnership with the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, these free tours begin Thursday, April 24th, and continue on select dates through Saturday, May 3rd.

Under the guidance of Dr. Cate LiaBraaten, students have spent the semester researching local history and exploring the theory and methods of community-centered, public-facing history work.

These walking tours mark their debut as presenters and represent the culmination of their work—crafted to bridge Clarksville’s past and present by showcasing unique stories and amplifying underrepresented voices.

“Local history is the beating heart of public history,” said Dr. LiaBraaten. “The work these students have done can help us all feel more connected to our Clarksville home.”

Topics range from the city’s economic shifts and natural disasters to influential women, Black history, and the tobacco trade. All tours begin at the Customs House Museum and vary in time and subject.

A full schedule and tour sign-up can be found by scanning the QR code on the official flyer or visiting www.customshousemuseum.org.

