APSU Women’s Tennis Travels to Florida for Friday Clash with Stetson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to DeLand, Florida for a Friday 9:00amm CT match against Stetson at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (8-11, 4-3 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 5-2 win, only falling in number three and five singles against Central Arkansas on April 6th.

Stetson (15-4, 7-1 ASUN) most recently took a 5-2 win at North Florida. The Hatters took the doubles point and four singles wins.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the two teams, with the series being tied at 2-2. The last matchup was a 4-1 Hatters win in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Semifinals on April 20, 2024.

