Thursday, April 10, 2025
APSU Women’s Tennis Travels to Florida for Friday Clash with Stetson

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Aims for Victory as They Visit Stetson in DeLand. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to DeLand, Florida for a Friday 9:00amm CT match against Stetson at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (8-11, 4-3 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 5-2 win, only falling in number three and five singles against Central Arkansas on April 6th. 

Stetson (15-4, 7-1 ASUN) most recently took a 5-2 win at North Florida. The Hatters took the doubles point and four singles wins. 

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the two teams, with the series being tied at 2-2. The last matchup was a 4-1 Hatters win in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Semifinals on April 20, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information