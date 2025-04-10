Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Set for Final Serve of Season at UAB’s Blazer Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concludes its 2025 regular at Alabama-Birmingham’s Blazer Beach Bash, Friday-Saturday, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Austin Peay (3-16) opens the weekend with a Friday 8:00am match against Missouri State before facing in-state foe Chattanooga at 4:00pm. The following day, the Governors face Southeastern Louisiana in a Saturday 8:00am match before concluding the regular season against host UAB at noon.

The Governors’ match against Missouri State (14-3) is just the second in program history and the first since the Govs fell to the Bears, 3-2, at last seasons’ UCA Beach Bear Classic (4/12/23). Austin Peay State University then faces Chattanooga (15-5, 6-0 SOCON) for the 13th time in program history and second time this season.

APSU looks to end a four-game losing streak to the Mocs and avenge a 3-0 loss to them earlier this season at the UNA Tournament on March 14th. The Govs also will look to earn their first win against UAB – who they are 0-7 all-time against dating back to its inaugural 2017 campaign, after facing Southeastern Louisiana for the first time in program history that morning.

Grace Austin and Jordan Morris lead Austin Peay State University with seven wins this season while exclusively playing from the No. 1 position, while Bailey Lasater is third on the team with six wins, and five coming from the No. 4 court where she is 5-5 on the season.

Follow the Govs on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 APSU beach volleyball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

Following this weekend’s matches, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team prepares for the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, April 24th-26th in Huntsville, Alabama.