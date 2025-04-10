70.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Austin Peay State University Invites Community to Celebrate Earth Week with Flowers and EV Test Drives

News Staff
Volunteers work together to brighten up Austin Peay State University’s campus during Plant the Campus Red 2023. (Sean McCully, APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Division of Student Affairs are inviting the community to celebrate Earth Week by test driving electric vehicles and helping plant thousands of flowers across campus during two public events.

The Earth Day Fair and Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event is scheduled on Tuesday, April 22nd from 11:00am – 1:00pm and Plant the Campus Red will kick off on Thursday, April 24th at 1:30pm. Community Engagement & Sustainability is hosting both events in the Morgan University Center Plaza, with public parking available on Govs Lane off Drane Street.

During the Earth Day Fair, participants can meet several local groups focused on environmental solutions, explore electric vehicles, talk to experts, and even ride in an electric vehicle. This event is co-sponsored by the local Sierra Club and Drive Electric Tennessee. The rain location for the Earth Day Fair is on the Sundquist Science Center’s first floor.

Later in the week, Austin Peay State University will continue its long-running Plant the Campus Red tradition by planting 4,000 flowers and four new trees on campus. The event is meant to celebrate the university’s graduates and bring joy to the community.

Originating after the 1999 tornado that devastated much of downtown Clarksville, the inaugural Plant the Campus Red brought campus and community members together to invigorate the campus after mass destruction.

The first 150 volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, work gloves and snacks at the check-in table. Community members ages 16 and older can sign up at www.apsu.edu/ces/plantcampus.php and will receive an email with further information.

