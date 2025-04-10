Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 10th–14th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of early spring conditions heading into the weekend.

After some midweek showers and a cool-down, the weather will gradually clear and warm, offering a pleasant wrap-up to the weekend and a mild start to next week.

Thursday will bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms, particularly late in the afternoon, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation mainly after 5:00pm. The day will start mostly sunny, with a high near 73°F. Winds will shift from southwest to west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

There will be a greater chance of storms Thursday night, especially before 8:00pm, with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 46°F. Winds will calm slightly, coming from the west at around 5 mph. Rainfall amounts may vary, with some areas receiving higher totals during thunderstorms.

Friday morning holds a slight 20 percent chance of lingering showers before 10:00am. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, with a noticeably cooler high near 60°F. Winds from the north will increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph making it feel brisk.

It will be partly cloudy and chilly Friday night, with temperatures dipping to around 37°F. North winds at 5 to 10 mph will contribute to the cool feel overnight.

Saturday offers a return to sunny skies, though temperatures will remain on the cool side with a high near 61°F. North winds at 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions feeling crisp but pleasant.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and calm, with lows near 38°F. Light winds and clear skies could lead to a cool but comfortable evening.

Sunday brings a welcome warm-up with sunny skies and a high of around 70°F. Winds will shift from the southeast to the south at 5 to 10 mph, providing a milder and more seasonable spring day.

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday night and milder than previous nights, with lows around 55°F. A steady south wind around 10 mph will help keep temperatures elevated.

Monday continues the warming trend with mostly sunny skies and a high near 78°F — a great start to the workweek.

Monday night brings a slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50°F, hinting at a possible return of unsettled weather.

Overall, this weekend offers a cooling trend early on, followed by beautiful spring sunshine and rising temperatures by Sunday. It’s a great time to enjoy outdoor activities, especially on Saturday and Sunday. Just keep a jacket handy for those chilly nights!