Clarksville Police Department: No Further Assistance Needed in Identity Case, Investigation Continues

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that detectives have identified the individual previously sought in connection with an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. Authorities now believe the woman may be a possible victim in a broader fraudulent scheme.

With the case still active and under investigation, the department is asking media outlets and members of the public to remove any previously shared social media posts or online content related to the individual’s identity.

“We appreciate the public’s continued cooperation as we work to protect the integrity of this investigation and the safety of those involved,” the department said in a statement.

The initial investigation began following a report of identity theft and credit card fraud filed on February 18th, 2025. The victim discovered unauthorized charges on her account and alerted authorities. Surveillance footage later showed a woman using the stolen card at the Kroger store located at 2100 Lowes Drive.

At the time, police released images in an effort to identify the individual. That request has since been rescinded as new developments in the case have come to light.

Anyone with further information related to this investigation is still encouraged to contact the Clarksville Police Department.