Clarksville Police Search for Two Runaway Teens Last Seen at Rossview High School

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating two teenagers who were reported as runaways after being last seen Tuesday morning.

According to police, 14-year-old Patience Grisham and 16-year-old Brandom Hernandez Aguilar were last seen at Rossview High School on April 8th, 2025, at around 8:20am. Authorities believe the teens may be together, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Patience is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds, with brown hair. Brandom is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has dark hair.

The Clarksville Police Department is urging anyone who sees the teens or has any information regarding their location to call 911 immediately so an officer can check their status. Additionally, tips may be directed to CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the teens and ensure their safety.