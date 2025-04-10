75.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeEventsLeadership Clarksville to Celebrate Class of 2025 Graduation May 20th
Events

Leadership Clarksville to Celebrate Class of 2025 Graduation May 20th

News Staff
By News Staff
Leadership Clarksville Class of 2025

Leadership ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville will celebrate its Class of 2025 graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 20th, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive. The ceremony begins at 6:00pm.

The commencement marks the culmination of a rigorous 9-month program providing participants with comprehensive exposure to Clarksville-Montgomery County’s business, academic, infrastructure, economic, government, nonprofit, law enforcement, health, and cultural sectors.

During the program, the 32 leaders collaborated on three community-focused projects addressing complex challenges facing the city of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“We’re excited to celebrate our newest graduates as well as the 37-year legacy and impact of Leadership Clarksville,” said Yolonda M. Williams, Leadership Clarksville Executive Director. “Whether you’re an alum looking to reconnect, a community member eager to learn more, or a proud family member or friend—this is a chance honor and support the next generation of leaders.”

The celebration is open to the public. Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-clarksville-2025-graduation-celebration-tickets-1304194263149.

For more information about the program, contact Yolonda M. Williams at 931.436.1169, director@leadershipclarksville.com, or visit www.leadershipclarksville.com.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Invites Community to Celebrate Earth Week with Flowers and EV Test Drives
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information