Leadership Clarksville to Celebrate Class of 2025 Graduation May 20th

Clarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville will celebrate its Class of 2025 graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 20th, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive. The ceremony begins at 6:00pm.

The commencement marks the culmination of a rigorous 9-month program providing participants with comprehensive exposure to Clarksville-Montgomery County’s business, academic, infrastructure, economic, government, nonprofit, law enforcement, health, and cultural sectors.

During the program, the 32 leaders collaborated on three community-focused projects addressing complex challenges facing the city of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“We’re excited to celebrate our newest graduates as well as the 37-year legacy and impact of Leadership Clarksville,” said Yolonda M. Williams, Leadership Clarksville Executive Director. “Whether you’re an alum looking to reconnect, a community member eager to learn more, or a proud family member or friend—this is a chance honor and support the next generation of leaders.”

The celebration is open to the public. Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-clarksville-2025-graduation-celebration-tickets-1304194263149.

For more information about the program, contact Yolonda M. Williams at 931.436.1169, director@leadershipclarksville.com, or visit www.leadershipclarksville.com.