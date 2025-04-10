Statewide Spring Turkey Hunt Kicks Off This Saturday in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s statewide spring turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 12th and continues through Sunday, May 25th. The Young Sportsman Hunt preceded the start of the statewide hunt this past weekend.

All 95 counties are open to the spring turkey seasons. However, there are some exceptions on public land (see WMA section of the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide for details). Birds may be harvested from any combination of Turkey Units, not to exceed the statewide season limit.

One male turkey per day, not two to exceed two for the season may be harvested. Only one can be a jake. An adult gobbler is defined by having one of the following: wing feathers having white barring all the way to the tip, tail feathers all the same length, beard is longer than 6 inches, or a spur at least ½-inch long. All hens (including bearded hens) are illegal to harvest.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.

Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.

For this season’s preview, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator Roger Shields says that “reproduction back in 2023 wasn’t really great overall,” which may cause this spring’s harvest to be “a little below average.” However, there are promising locations.

“The western portion of the state, which for several years had seen pretty big declines, appears to have rebounded and has been seeing good reproduction the past few years,” Shields said. “I suspect the western unit, and the central unit (which always has good numbers) will lead harvest this coming spring. The eastern portion of the state, which had seemed impervious to the declines affecting the rest of the southeastern U.S. at large, now appears to be encountering some declining trends.

The 2024 spring harvest was reported at 31,647, one percent less than 2023’s reported harvest. Like 2023, the harvest during the start of the season was high and then fell off steeply as the season progressed.

Hunters are reminded about “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters can use the “TWRA on the Go” app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service, prior to moving.

If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation tags printed at the bottom of your license, and complete your check in online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations by midnight on the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state). Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.

More information on the 2025 spring turkey season, regulations, and license requirements can be found in the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online at www.tnwildlife.org and available at TWRA offices and license agents. To purchase a license online, go to GoOutdoorsTennesssee.com.