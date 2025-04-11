APSU Animation Recognized in Regional Top 25 by Industry Review

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) animation program has been ranked among the top animation schools in the southern United States, securing the No. 24 spot in Animation Career Review’s 2025 regional rankings.

The recognition comes as part of Animation Career Review’s 14th annual animation school rankings, which evaluated over 200 institutions across the United States. This ranking acknowledges APSU’s emphasis on providing high-quality, innovative digital arts and animation education.

“I’m really excited that the animation and visual effects program we’ve created just six years ago at Austin Peay State University is being recognized,” said Scott Raymond, program coordinator. “We offer a private art school level experience for a fraction of the cost to the student. We were lucky that we moved into the new APSU Art + Design Building right as the program began so that we could tailor our facilities, equipment, and software specifically for our program.”

The program’s success extends beyond the classroom, with student work being recognized at events including the Nevermore International Film Festival, Orlando International Film Festival, and the New York Short Animation Festival, and featured internationally in the 2024 Toon Boom Student Reel. Students recently collaborated on creating and animating the New Year’s Eve drone show in Downtown Clarksville, demonstrating the program’s commitment to hands-on, real-world experience.

“As more of our students’ work is accepted into regional and international film festivals, I hope that reputation spreads across the Southeast and beyond,” said Assistant Professor Angela Hernandez-Scoggins. “I am excited to see that our animation and visual effects concentration is growing and receiving national recognition.”

Animation Career Review, a trusted resource in animation education with over 1.1 million annual visitors, evaluates programs based on academic reputation, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of the program, graduation and retention rate, and value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness.

APSU’s program maintains small class sizes, enabling substantial one-on-one feedback and collaborative experiences. Students develop technical, creative, and problem-solving skills that translate into diverse career opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond.

For more information about the animation and visual effects concentration in the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design.