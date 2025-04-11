56.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 11, 2025
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Drops 5–2 Decision to Stetson in DeLand

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Drops Tough Match to Stetson on the Road. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisDeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2 to Stetson on Friday at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (8-12, 4-4 ASUN) took a doubles win as Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Cheri Darley and Alanna DiFrancesco, 6-4 on court one, but the Stetson (16-4, 8-1 ASUN) took doubles wins on courts two and three for the early lead. 

The Governors took two singles wins on courts four and six. Bohlen came back to defeat  Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 on court four as Cheng overcame her early deficit to defeat Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face Florida Gulf Coast on April 13th at 9:00am CT at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Cheri Darley/Alanna DiFrancesco, 6-4
  2. Anastasija Adeikyte/Katsiaryna Tuliakova def. Luca Bohlen/Sophia Baranov, 6-0
  3. Elicia Kim/Audelie Lesauvage def. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel, 6-4

Singles

  1. Cheri Darley def. Sophia Baranov, 6-1, 6-2
  2. Katia Tuliakova def. Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
  3. Alanna DiFrancesco def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 6-1
  4. Luca Bohlen def. Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8
  5. Clelia Lombardi def. Elena Thiel, 6-4, 6-2
  6. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8
