Austin Peay State University Expands Support for First-Gen Students Through National Honor Society

Tri-Alpha is a national honor society for first-generation college students who have demonstrated academic success and commitment. helping these scholars navigate higher education.

“A large number of our students are first-generation, and we’re trying to normalize that,” said Asia Pace, assistant director of first-generation student success initiatives. “Some students feel awkward about having that label put upon them, and organizations like Tri-Alpha help them feel proud about where they come from.”

The induction ceremony was also a way of making meaningful connections on campus.

“I wanted to get involved with Tri-Alpha to be part of a community that understands what it’s like to start this journey as a first-generation college student,” she said. “It’s more than just recognition; it’s a proud moment that represents growth, resilience, and a true sense of belonging in how far I’ve come.”

Toler was among 36 students inducted into Tri-Alpha this semester. They received pins, graduation cords, gift bags, and a catered buffet to enjoy with their families.

“Family support really pays off, because [with college] there’s a sacrifice for the student and the family as well,” Pace said. “Maybe that student is working to support their family, or they’re a caregiver for a parent. Having them here is a way for us to say, ‘Look how well they’re doing. They got a 3.2 GPA and they’ve reached 30 credit hours. That’s impressive.’”

Despite facing his own share of challenges as a first-generation student, 2021 APSU graduate Skylar Clemons is now headed to Duke University School of Law. He attended the Tri-Alpha induction ceremony as a keynote speaker to share his story and offer insights.



“I waited four years working at Walmart just to save up to be able to attend college,” Clemons said in a recent alumni spotlight. “Being a first-generation student, there were a lot of hurdles where I went into it not knowing what to do. Without some of the connections and experiences other students had, I had to find people to help guide me.”

A community of support

Tri-Alpha is one part of APSU’s comprehensive approach to supporting first-generation students. Other initiatives include Purpose First Scholars, the G1Gov student organization, and First-Generation College Celebration Week.

Pace oversees these interconnected programs and aims to position the university as a leading institution for first-generation student success.

“When you go to college, getting a degree is your main purpose, but building a community is also important,” she said. “These organizations are crucial so that first-generation students have a safe space to learn about campus, network, grow their personal development skills and have a community.”

Toler said the resources at APSU have played a significant role in her college experience.

“From the very beginning, APSU gave me the support I needed to succeed,” Toler said. “I never felt like I was going through this alone – even now, that support is still here, helping me grow and push forward. It’s made all the difference in my college experience.”

First-generation students at Austin Peay State University perform well academically, but Pace said their retention and graduation rates are about 5% lower than continuing-generation students. Organizations like Tri-Alpha look to close that gap by fostering community and belonging.

“When people feel like they belong on campus, they’re more likely to stay,” Pace said. “Some students already have imposter syndrome. They get here and think, ‘I don’t belong here, my family didn’t go here.’ But if we’re doing enough to support them, they’re going to feel proud of who they are and what they’ve achieved.”

How to get involved with Tri-Alpha

First-generation college students qualify for Tri-Alpha membership if they have at least a 3.2 GPA and 30 credit hours. Eligible students are contacted by email each spring semester with application instructions, and membership dues are $25.00.

APSU’s chapter is currently forming its first leadership team while developing community service projects and social events to strengthen bonds among members.

“I’m really excited to build strong, lasting connections with other Tri-Alpha members,” Toler said. “As this honor society grows on campus, I hope to take on a leadership role and help shape it into something that inspires future generations of first-generation students.”