Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Drops ASUN Conference Match to Stetson, 7–0

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Stetson, Friday at the Molly Stoll Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (6-13, 1-6 ASUN) took doubles losses on courts one and two. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell 6-0 to Eder Blanco and Christian Kuehne on the first court, and Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell 6-4 to Xavier Sarda Marti and Sami Ozzor on court two.

The Governors fell in straight sets on courts one through six in singles matches.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will face Florida Gulf Coast for an April 13th 1:00pm CT match at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Results

Doubles

Singles