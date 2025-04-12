49.4 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Wraps Season with Sunday Clash at Florida Gulf Coast

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Fort Myers for match against Florida Gulf Coast. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team wraps up the regular season with a Sunday 1:00pm CT matchup at Florida Gulf Coast. 

Austin Peay (6-12, 1-6 ASUN) took a 7-0 loss at Stetson on April 11th. 

Florida Gulf Coast (11-13, 5-2 ASUN) most recently defeated Bellarmine 4-3 on April 11th. While the Eagles did not receive the doubles point, they won four singles matches on courts two, three, four, and five for the win. 

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Eagles leading the all-time series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor loss on March 24th, 2024 at the Governors  Tennis Courts. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

