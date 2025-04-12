APSU Women’s Tennis Set to Close Regular Season at Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Florida Gulf Coast in its regular season finale on Sunday at 9:00am CT at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (8-12, 4-4 ASUN) most recently took a 5-2 loss at Stetson on April 11th. Luca Bohlen came back to defeat Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 on court four as Yu-Hua Cheng overcame her early deficit to defeat Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 on court six.

Florida Gulf Coast (11-8, 5-3 ASUN) fell 5-2 to North Florida on April 4. The Eagles took two singles wins, Isabella Colmenares earned a win on court two, and Paloma Goldsmith took a win on court six.

This will be the third matchup of the Governors and the Eagles with the series being tied at 1-1. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor win on March 24th, 2024, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

