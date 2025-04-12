59.9 F
APSU Women’s Tennis Set to Close Regular Season at Florida Gulf Coast

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Aims to Finish Strong in Regular Season Finale at Florida Gulf Coast. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Florida Gulf Coast in its regular season finale on Sunday at 9:00am CT at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (8-12, 4-4 ASUN) most recently took a 5-2 loss at Stetson on April 11th. Luca Bohlen came back to defeat  Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 on court four as Yu-Hua Cheng overcame her early deficit to defeat Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 on court six.

Florida Gulf Coast (11-8, 5-3 ASUN) fell 5-2 to North Florida on April 4. The Eagles took two singles wins, Isabella Colmenares earned a win on court two, and Paloma Goldsmith took a win on court six. 

This will be the third matchup of the Governors and the Eagles with the series being tied at 1-1. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor win on March 24th, 2024, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Clarksville Native Gracey Suggs Selected as Austin Peay State University Student Trustee
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tees Off Sunday in Third ASUN Women’s Golf Championship Appearance
