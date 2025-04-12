Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tees Off Sunday in Third ASUN Women’s Golf Championship Appearance

Clarksville, TN – With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to compete in its third Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Sunday-Tuesday, at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 6,053-yard.

In last season’s ASUN Women’s Golf Championship at Hampton Cove, Austin Peay State University finished in fourth place and shot 878 as a team with a low round of five-under 283 in the second round. Kaley Campbell, Jillian Breedlove, and Kady Foshaug led the APSU Govs at the 2024 ASUN Championship, finishing tied for 14th with a score of three-over 219. Campbell carded the low round by a Gov, shooting a career-best four-under 68 in the second round.

Erica Scutt leads APSU off the first tee in her final ASUN Conference Championship with a 74.92 scoring average. Scutt has tallied six rounds at even or under par during her senior season and has recorded a team-best 24 counting scores in 25 rounds played this season.

Also playing in her final ASUN Championship, Campbell is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has a 78.12 scoring average during her senior season, with a pair of rounds at even or under par and 17 counting scores in 25 rounds played.

The third of three seniors playing in their final ASUN Championship, Maggie Glass is next on the tee for the Governors with a 77.24 scoring average. Glass has totaled three rounds at even or under par with 20 counting scores in 25 rounds played this season. Glass led the Governors in their last tournament, finishing tied for 17th at the 36-hole Tennessee Spring Challenge.

With a team-leading 74.77 scoring average this season, Jillian Breedlove is next up for Austin Peay State University. Breedlove leads the Govs with a low round of 68 this season and six rounds at even or under par; she also has posted a counting score in all 22 rounds she has played this season.

Finally, Abby Hirtzel rounds out the lineup for APSU with a 78.00 scoring average. Hirtzel has shot one round at even or under par this season and has posted 18 counting scores in 25 rounds played.

Due to a rule adopted by the NCAA for women’s golf competition, Autumn Spencer will serve as the alternate for the Governors at the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship. Spencer can be subbed into any spot in APSU’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Spencer has an 80.42 stoke average with one round at even or under par this season.

The ASUN Women’s Golf Championship tees off on Sunday at 7:30am with all players starting on hole No. 1. Austin Peay State University is paired with Jacksonville and Central Arkansas for the first round and begins teeing off at 9:00am on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

