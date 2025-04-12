Clarksville Welcomes New Police Chief as Ty Burdine Takes Oath of Office

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds attended a ceremony at Wilma Rudolph Event Center at which retiring Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Chief David Crockarell stepped down and newly-appointed Chief Ty Burdine was sworn in by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Crockarell told the audience, “Ty Burdine is our man. The Mayor did his due diligence, and landed on the best candidate. I am so glad for this department, and I’m so proud of you, Ty.” An emotional Crockarell reminisced about his time with CPD, thanking everyone from the officers he worked with to family and friends who have supported him along the way. He ended with familiar words, “CPD, be safer today than you were yesterday. Be fair, be kind, be lawful. … I’ll see you when I see you.”

After being sworn in, his family was by his side, and Chief Burdine listed his pledges and priorities. He talked about having the trust of the community, and being legitimate in their eyes. He closed with, “I commit to this city, and I will give my all. I will lead by example, with humility, continue to hire good leaders, stand for what is right, and never compromise our integrity.”

