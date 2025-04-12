49.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 12, 2025
HomeNewsGas Prices Dip Unexpectedly as OPEC+ Boosts Oil Production
News

Gas Prices Dip Unexpectedly as OPEC+ Boosts Oil Production

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – Prices at the pump are coming down even though this is the time of year when gas prices go up. Supply and demand are the main reason for the dip.

After OPEC+ announced it’s increasing oil production next month by more than 400,000 barrels a day – much more than expected – the price of crude oil has been falling. Oversupply, coupled with tepid gasoline demand, is resulting in lower pump prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.49 b/d last week to 8.42. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 237.6 million barrels to 236.0. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 8.9 million barrels per day. 

  • Today’s National Average:  $3.22 
  • One Month Ago: $3.08 
  • One Year Ago: $3.61 

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 4-10-25Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $2.77 to settle at $62.35 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 2.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 442.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 34 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.92), Hawaii ($4.52), Washington ($4.38), Oregon ($4.00), Nevada ($3.97), Alaska ($3.65), Illinois ($3.46), Arizona ($3.39), Pennsylvania ($3.38), and Idaho ($3.35).  

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.73), Tennessee ($2.75), Oklahoma ($2.77), Louisiana ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.81), Texas ($2.82), Kentucky ($2.84), Alabama ($2.84), Arkansas ($2.84), and Kansas ($2.87). 

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (45 cents), South Carolina (43 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Idaho (41 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (40 cents), Louisiana (40 cents), and New Hampshire (40 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (26 cents), North Dakota (26 cents), Nebraska (27 cents), Delaware (27 cents), South Dakota (28 cents), Utah (29 cents), Texas (29 cents), and Maryland (30 cents). 

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tees Off Sunday in Third ASUN Women’s Golf Championship Appearance
Next article
APSU Men’s Tennis Wraps Season with Sunday Clash at Florida Gulf Coast
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information