Hopkinsville Community College Receives Record-Breaking $400K Gift to Support Technical Programs

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) administrators announced a historic $400,000 gift during a celebratory brunch on Friday, April 11th, 202. – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) administrators announced a historic $400,000 gift during a celebratory brunch on Friday, April 11th, 202.

Professional and Technical Studies (PATS) division by providing funds to expand program offerings as well as purchase supplies, materials, and equipment for the academic programs within the division. HCC has established the Steve and Diane Thomas Endowment Fund after receiving a $400,000 donation, which is the largest individual gift in the college’s history. The endowment will benefit the college’sdivision by providing funds to expand program offerings as well as purchase supplies, materials, and equipment for the academic programs within the division.

Gifts to HCC or the HCC Foundation of at least $50,000 are eligible to be matched through the KCTCS Match Program. This will allow the endowment gift to double over time.

“This generous contribution will have a transformative impact on our students, faculty, and programs, allowing us to enhance educational opportunities, expand resources, and foster innovative initiatives,” stated HCC President/CEO Dr. Alissa Young. “What is even more exciting is that Diane is an HCC accounting faculty member within the PATS Division. She and Steve know first-hand the financial support that is needed for academic programs that are often costly to operate. They have been very thoughtful with their gift to ensure that this endowment can help elevate some of those expenses to ensure program growth,” Young continued.

“This gift is more than just a donation – it’s a thank you,” explained donor Diane Thomas. “A thank you to a place that has changed lives, opened doors, and uplifted countless people, including myself. It is more than just dollars. It is a thank you for the role HCC has played in shaping this community. It is a way to pay forward to help ensure that more students can walk these halls, chase their goals, and write their own success stories.”

The generous gift also includes three naming opportunities for spaces on HCC’s campus. The Academic Building, affectionately called the Blue Building, will house the Steve and Diane Thomas Student Lounge and the Andy “Little Britches” Thomas Conference Room named to honor a beloved family pet. The Technology Center will house the Steve and Diane Thomas SMART Lab, a reimagined 2-story lab that will have space for a variety of technical programs. The spaces are currently under renovation, but the college will have open houses once construction is complete.

“These named spaces will serve as enduring symbols of support and inspiration for generations to come,” explained Young.

Steve Thomas, a native of Trigg County, enjoyed a career as a truck driver with Agri Alliance in Hopkinsville before retiring in 2007. These days, he spends his time bass fishing on Barkley and Kentucky Lakes.

Diane Thomas, originally from Richmond, Virginia, relocated to Kentucky in 1968. She retired from Martinrea Hopkinsville in 2012 and Freudenberg Filtrations Technologies in 2017. Since July 2018, she has been a faculty member at HCC, where she currently serves as the business program coordinator and associate professor of accounting.

“A strong community benefits us all. By supporting Hopkinsville Community College, we help our workforce flourish,” said Thomas. “Steve and I challenge our fellow community members to contribute to HCC’s growth and work together to build a stronger community.”

To give to the Steve and Diane Thomas Endowment Fund or establish a new endowment, call 270.707.3732 or email rena.young@kctcs.edu.