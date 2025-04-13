APSU Men’s Golf to Close Out Season at RidgePointe Country Club

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf wraps up its first regular season under head coach Easton Key when it competes at the A-State Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,676-yard RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Arkansas State, Bradley, East Texas A&M, Houston Christian, New Orleans, Samford, Southeastern Louisiana, Western Illinois, and Xavier to round out the 10-team, 60-player field.

With a team-best 70.04 scoring average this season, Patton Samuels leads the Governors at the regular-season finale. Samuels has totaled a team-leading 11 rounds in the 60s and 16 rounds at even or under par; he also has carded a counting score in all 23 rounds played this season.

Seth Smith, who leads the APSU Govs with two individual wins, is next on the tee. Smith ranks second on the team with a 72.78 scoring average; he also has recorded five rounds in the 60s and 11 rounds at even or under par with 22 counting scores in 23 rounds played.

Reece Britt, who has played to a 73.96 scoring average, is next up for the Governors. Britt has one round in the 60s and eight rounds at even or under par, with a counting score in 19 of 23 rounds played this season.

Grady Cox is next in line with a 75.70 scoring average during his freshman season. Cox has totaled two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par with a counting score in 17 of 23 rounds played this year.

Finally, Payne Elkins makes his second appearance of the season and his first appearance in the Governors’ lineup this year. Payne Elkins has a 75.50 scoring average in two rounds played this season, with one round at even or under par.

Logan Spurrier and Parker Elkins will also compete as individuals at the A-State Intercollegiate. Spurrier has a 79.40 scoring average in five rounds this season, while Parker Elkins posted an 80.67 average in three rounds played.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Arkansas State and Xavier for the first two rounds of the A-State Intercollegiate, which begins with a Monday 7:45am split-tee start on. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.