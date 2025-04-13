APSU Softball Sets Scoring Record, Power Past North Alabama 8-4 with Trio of Homers

Clarksville, TN – After firing a walk-off home run in the series opener yesterday, Brie Howard hit a career-high two homers as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team set the single-season scoring record in an 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against North Alabama, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

With its fifth run of the afternoon – which came off Howard’s second home run – Austin Peay (32-9, 10-5 ASUN) took down the 37-year scoring record with its 280th run of the season, which had held since the third season of Governors softball in 1988.

The Governors and North Alabama (26-15, 6-9 ASUN) both tossed a perfect first two innings, as the first baserunner of the game did not come until the top of the third inning when the Lions’ shortstop reached on an error; however, a pop up on the next at bat stranded the eight-hole hitter.

Howard led off the bottom of the third with the game’s first hit, a single up the middle. Kayleigh Roper then battled back from a 1-2 count to earn a walk, before a Raylon Roach single drove in Howard to put the Govs up by one through a trio of innings.

The Lions’ leadoff hitter reached to begin the fourth, but was gunned down two batters later after Howard threw a ball from center field to Macee Roberts at third base, who tagged the advancing runner. Samantha Miener then stranded a pair of Lions after tossing her third strikeout of the contest.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead with a four-run frame which was sparked by a two-run homer by Sam Leski to extend the advantage to 3-0. Skylar Sheridan then earned a free base after an eight-pitch walk before being brought across the plate by a Howard’s first home run of the day and second of the series.

Howard’s next home run came just an inning later with her bringing Sammie Shelander – who led off the inning with a single – across the plate, making it a 7-0 lead for the hometown Governors.

North Alabama cut its deficit to three following a four-run fourth inning, but a line drive grab by relief pitcher Ashley Martin and toss to Kylie Campbell ended halted the scoring with APSU’s 18th double play of the season.

Roper then led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, before brought brought across the plate by a Campbell RBI single for the game’s final run.



The Lions put two on base in the top of the seventh courtesy of base knocks, but an infield fly followed by stellar grab by Roper at shortstop resulted in the 8-4 victory.



Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 12-2) 5.0 IP, 5H, 3R, 3Er, 3K, 22 BF, 72 pitches

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University set the single-season scoring record with hits fifth run of the game. The record – which was previously set at 279 since 1988 – now sits at 283 with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Brie Howard had the first multi-homer game of her career, while also matching her career-high with three hits. Her four RBI are the second-most of her career and trail only a five-RBI game against at Central Arkansas, March 28th.

Howard’s two home runs also moved her to 16th all-time in career homers with 14.

With her win, APSU’s Samantha Miener moved to 12th all-time in single season wins (12) and is now tied for 10th all-time in career wins (28).

With her home run today, Sam Leski is tied with Katie Raper for a team-best 10 on the season. Those 10 home runs also are tied for the seventh-most in a single season.

Roper’s sixth-inning double was Austin Peay State University’s 66th of the season, which is tied for the second-most in program history (2018) and just 10 from matching the 2019 Governors’ program-record of 76.

