Sunday, April 13, 2025
Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Brings Community Together for Black History Jubilee

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The community was invited to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library for Jubilee – Celebrating Black History, an afternoon dedicated to celebrating the “rich history, culture, accomplishments, and achievements of African-Americans in our community and beyond.”

Throughout the afternoon, attendees were able to enjoy a variety of performers, artists, and local historians, all coming together to highlight the significance of Black history and culture.

The event was free and open to the public. Organizers said, “The goal of this event is to honor the legacy of African Americans and create a space for community members to come together to learn, share and celebrate.

