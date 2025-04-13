Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 13th–17th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a generally pleasant week ahead, with abundant sunshine and mild spring temperatures dominating much of the forecast.

After a warm and breezy weekend, temperatures will cool slightly midweek before warming up again toward the end. Light rain chances will return late in the week but will remain minimal. Here’s your detailed day-by-day breakdown:

Sunday brings bright, sunny skies and springlike warmth with highs near 72 degrees. Expect a steady south wind between 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph, giving the day a breezy feel.

It will be mostly clear and mild on Sunday night, with temperatures dipping to around 61 degrees. The breeze continues overnight, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday stays warm and mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to a high near 77. Southwest winds will remain steady around 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 25 mph, continuing the breezy trend.

Monday Night introduces a slight 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., under mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air moves in, bringing temperatures down to around 48 degrees. Winds shift to the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday returns to clear, sunny conditions but with cooler temperatures. The high will be near 62, with west northwest winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

It will be clear and chilly on Tuesday night, with lows around 41. Winds from the west northwest will taper off to calm conditions as the evening progresses.

Wednesday offers more sunshine and slightly warmer conditions, with a high near 67. Calm morning winds will become light from the west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night turns mostly cloudy, with overnight temperatures dropping to about 48 degrees. Winds will be calm early, picking up slightly from the east southeast after midnight.

Thursday features partly sunny skies with a slight 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures continue to rise, with a pleasant high near 71.

Thursday Night keeps the slight 20 percent chance of showers in the forecast under partly cloudy skies. Lows will remain mild, around 59 degrees.

As the week progresses, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can enjoy a mostly sunny stretch with just a small chance of light rain by Thursday. Temperatures will vary slightly but stay comfortably springlike, making for an ideal week for outdoor activities. Stay weather-aware for any changes as the weekend.