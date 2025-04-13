Marsha Blackburn Report: Pushing Back Against the Democrats’ Lies About Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare Benefits

Washington, D.C. – Since Inauguration Day, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has been working to address one of our nation’s greatest threats: $36 trillion of debt.

The Department of Government Efficiency has identified $150 billion in potential savings for the American people, targeting areas such as unused federal leases and billions spent on anti-American DEI programs.

For weeks, Democrats have tried to undermine President Trump’s efforts to control spending by saying that Republicans want to cut Americans’ Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits. This is a blatant lie. President Trump and Senate Republicans have pledged to provide relief to senior citizens by cutting taxes on Social Security benefits and putting more money back in their pockets – not less.

These programs are vital for millions of Tennesseans and Americans nationwide, and Republicans are dedicated to protecting them. Read more here. You can also watch my remarks about this on the Senate floor here.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I introduced the bipartisan NO FAKES Act to protect the voice and visual likenesses of individuals and creators from the proliferation of digital replicas created without their consent. Tennessee’s creative community is recognized around the globe, and the NO FAKES Act would help protect these individuals from the misuse and abuse of generative AI by holding those responsible for deepfake content to account. Read more here.

Tennessee is among the states leading the nation in quantum development, and this week, I introduced legislation that would provide a strategic roadmap for quantum development, promote continued innovation, and supercharge the Defense Department’s approach to quantum technology to advance our national security. These bills include the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act, the Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act, and the Advancing Quantum Manufacturing Act. Read more here.

As human traffickers move their victims across the country, they travel on the same highways and visit the same rest stops and gas stations as everyone else, which creates multiple opportunities to identify these victims. I introduced the Combating Trafficking in Transportation Act to give states flexibility with federal funding to post human trafficking awareness signage at rest stops and welcome centers along the Interstate System to help educate the public and better support survivors of human trafficking. These public awareness signage campaigns are proven to work, and one campaign in Texas led to a 30 percent increase in calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline – resulting in over 1,000 victims identified. Read more here.

Marsha’s Rundown

ICYMI

Last week I introduced the Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act to restore America’s role as a global leader in setting international standards for emerging technologies. As Communist China intensifies efforts to dominate global standards for emerging technologies, the United States must reclaim its position as a leader in innovation. Read more here.

Since Inauguration Day, district judges have issued more than 15 injunctions against President Trump, which is more than the total number of injunctions President Biden faced during his entire administration. These judges are trying to stop policies at the heart of the President’s America First agenda. The Separation of Powers works both ways, and judges must respect the President’s authority over the executive branch. Read more about this in my weekly column here.