Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 14th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 7th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stalker is an adult male Black German Shepherd. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. Please check on all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Mad Max is an adult male Labrador mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and will be microchipped before heading home with his forever family. He is the sweetest guy. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great addition he will be to your family.

Kehai is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted and will be chipped and neutered before heading to his forever home.

Heidi is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Heidi knows basic commands and walks well on a leash. She would do well with a fenced yard and active family who will help channel her energy.

Presley is a young female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Mochi is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Mochi will make someone a wonderful companion. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction.



So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mandy is a female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and good with children, other cats and dogs. Mandy will do best with an experienced Cat owner. She is as sweet as can be but will require a very quiet, calm environment and her own “safe” space to decompress before she wants any attention. She is a cuddle bug and will follow you around everywhere. Mandy loves to “talk” and will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Jessi is a beautiful dilute Torti. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Jessi is fine around children but prefers a dog-free home as they terrify her. She will be a delightful companion.

For more information and application, please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family.

This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her. Please be mindful of her Lab personality. Labs are very gregarious, loving and super excitable. Everything and every day are new adventures!

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Buddy is an 8 year old male Pomeranian. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Buddy has been with other dogs but will still require a meet and greet if other pets are in the home. He is unsure about cats. Buddy will do best in a home with older children. He is a very sweet loving guy looking for his forever person.

Buddy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is microchipped, fully vetted, house trained and neutered. He does very well with other dogs and is good around children too. Toben is a medium to large size dog, loves water and will need a family with a large yard or active and committed to exercising him daily. He is a bundle of love and waiting for his forever family.

You can find Toben and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ash is a handsome one year old adult male Mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, kennel trained and weighs 70 pounds. He loves going on walks and playing with his toys. He has been around other dogs and has enjoyed playing with them. Ash loves toys, playing tug of war with ropes and chasing balls. He loves people and has lots of love to give to a very lucky family. Remember to check any breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Ash and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Lion is a young male 4 year old Siamese/Ragdoll mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Lion is good with other cats but absolutely MUST have a home without any children. He is honestly not very good with children. He is looking for a forever home where he is loved and appreciated.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Roxie is an adult female 100 pound Great Dane/ St. Bernard mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. She is good with other dogs, cats and children. Roxie’s gentle, loving demeanor makes her the ideal companion. Roxie loves to snuggle with her people, providing warmth and comfort. She will be your loyal sidekick on all adventures.

It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup. Roxie’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/roxie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pumpkin is a beautiful female adult Great Pyrenees/Rhodesian Ridgeback. She is fully vetted and house trained. She is a very energetic gal with lots of love to give. She is affectionate, loyal and will stick by your side. Pumpkin loves running around and playing but also enjoys snuggling up with her people. She is a bit unsure about other dogs but with time and patience might be able to be with other dogs. Pumpkin is absolutely devoted to her people and will bring joy to any household.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together. Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Doc is a young male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is very friendly, gentle, smart, funny and playful. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with children and other dogs. He is a bit nervous around larger dogs so definite meet and greets are required. Does prefer a no cat home. Doc loves giving kisses and all kinds of attention and affection. If looking for a great adventure buddy Doc is your guy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Molly is a 5 month old female Black Labrador/Pit mix. She is house-trained and is fully vetted and spayed. She is very smart, super treat motivated so training is easy. She will be a delightful addition to an active family. Please remember to check all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.