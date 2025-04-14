Tennessee Tax Filing Extended Due to April Storms and Flooding

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Revenue reports that as a result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 2nd, 2025, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a disaster declaration for the entire state of Tennessee.

The IRS extended various federal due dates to November 3rd, 2025, for taxpayers located in the disaster area. Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal due dates, the Department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extension requests from affected taxpayers who are unable to file returns for Tennessee taxes because of the impact of the storms and flooding beginning on April 2nd.

For more information, read important notice #25-05.