14th Annual 24-Hour Memorial Run Challenge to Honor Fallen TACP Heroes at Fortera Stadium

19th Air Support Operations SquadronClarksville, TN – The spirit of remembrance, resilience, and community will be on full display as the 14th Annual 24-Hour Memorial Run Challenge, hosted by the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron (19 ASOS), returns to Fortera Stadium at Austin Peay State University from 9:00am on May 29th through 9:00am on May 30th, 2025.

This powerful event honors fallen Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) members who gave their lives in service to the nation. It’s more than a run — it’s a 24-hour tribute to heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Open to all members of the public, participants are invited to run, walk, ruck, or simply show their support for the cause. Whether you’re a veteran, military family member, student, or part of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community, this is a meaningful opportunity to come together and give back.

In addition to honoring the fallen, the event also raises funds for the TACP Association, a nonprofit organization that supports Gold Star families and the greater TACP community. Donations will go directly toward aiding those who have lost loved ones and helping TACP warriors past and present.

Expect a high-energy, family-friendly atmosphere, with local businesses and vendors on-site throughout the challenge. Whether you’re running a lap or just cheering from the stands, your presence makes a difference.

Come for the cause, stay for the camaraderie. Lace up, show out, and let’s move in memory. Antidote!

For more information or to donate, visit the TACP Association website or stop by Fortera Stadium on May 29th.

