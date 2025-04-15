APSU Baseball Dominates ASUN Honors with Lyndon Glidewell, Cameron Nickens Leading the Way

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball junior right-handed pitcher Lyndon Glidewell and senior outfielder Cameron Nickens swept the Atlantic Sun Conference weekly award selections after stellar performances on the mound and at the plate.

Glidewell earned ASUN Pitcher of the Week recognition after throwing the sixth individual no-hitter in program history. He worked a complete seven innings in the 20-0 victory over North Alabama, Sunday, in Florence, Alabama. Glidewell completed the game in 87 pitches and allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the first inning. He is the first Gov to earn the honor since former Andrew Devine on February 26th last season.

Nickens earned the ASUN Player of the Week honor for the third time this season after batting .619 (13-21) with three home runs and three triples while tallying six RBI. His three home runs came in the first game of the APSU Govs’ series against North Alabama, which helped him match two program records.

[470CENTER]

The Houston transfer is the 11th Gov to hit three home runs in a single game and the first since Lyle Miller-Green last season (4/23/24). Nickens went 5-for-5 in the contest with a double and a single to cap off his stellar night at the dish. His five hits gave him 15 total bases in the game, which tied the program record set on LMG’s big day at the plate mentioned previously.

Nickens is the first player to win an ASUN weekly award three times in a single season and is the third player in Austin Peay history to win a weekly conference award three times in a single season. Jacques Pucheu was the last player to reach this feat in 2019 when he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week three times. Craig Massoni earned Player of the Week honors three times in the 2013 championship season.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow APSU baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X and be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all updates.