Tuesday, April 15, 2025
APSU Track and Field Heads West for Split Weekend in California

Austin Peay State University Track Team Set to Compete in Two Major California Track Events. (Bre Tolbert)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for a split weekend that takes it to the Bryan Clay Invitational, Wednesday-Friday, and the Beach Invitational, Friday-Saturday.

The Governors will begin their first of two meets at Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational, Wednesday, where they will participate in the 800-meter dash, 1,5000-meter, and 5000-meter. 

On the team’s final day of Azusa Pacific’s event, the rest of the team will open its participation in Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational where they’ll participate in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes, the 4×100, along with others as well. 

Following this weekend’s meets, the Governors return to the Volunteer State to conclude the outdoor campaign’s regular season at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, May 2nd-3rd in Nashville.

