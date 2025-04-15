Nashville Sounds Open Road Trip With 6-3 Victory Over Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds began their road trip with a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at Truist Field. In his return to Charlotte, Deivi Garcia earned the win after holding the Knights to one earned over five innings while Andruw Monasterio and Daz Cameron led the way with three hit nights at the plate for the Sounds.

Jimmy Herron got the offense rolling for Nashville in the top of the second inning. Three straight two-out walks sent Herron to the plate and he drove in the first two runs with a RBI single off Knights’ starter Chris Rodriguez.

A wild pitch allowed the Sounds to add another run in the inning to make it 3-0. Garcia worked around a bases-loaded situation in the first inning and made quick work of Charlotte in the second as he worked a three-up-three-down frame.

Monasterio’s second hit of the night was a no-doubt solo shot to left-center as he ambushed the first pitch he saw in the fourth. Tristin Gray got the best of Garcia in the top of the fifth with a leadoff solo homer of his own to make it 4-1. Monasterio added his second extra-base hit of the game with a double in the top of the sixth and was followed aboard by Raynel Delgado who singled and swiped second base to send Cameron to the plate with two out in the inning. Cameron produced another clutch two-out RBI single to give Nashville a 6-1 advantage.

With Tyler Jay on the mound for the Sounds in the seventh, Charlotte loaded the bases for a second time on the night. This time, playing station to station on a RBI single off the bat of Colson Montgomery to cut into the Sounds lead by one. Jay navigated the jam by getting each of the next two batters out to preserve the 6-2 lead.

Ryan Middendorf escaped his own bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth as he induced an inning-ending double play. The Knights took advantage of a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth with defensive indifference, allowing Brandon Drury to advance into scoring position. He scored on a RBI single before Middendorf closed out his two innings of work with a ground out to leave one stranded and give the Sounds their 6-3 win to open the series.

The series will continue on Wednesday with Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.66 ERA) taking on RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 6.17 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is slated for 5:35pm CT and can be seen on Bally Live or heard on The Game Nashville App and 94.9 FM.