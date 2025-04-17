77.2 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis senior Giovanni Becchis Earns Spot on ASUN Academic Team

By News Staff
2024-25 APSU Men's Tennis - Giovanni Becchis. (APSU Sports Information)
2024-25 APSU Men's Tennis - Giovanni Becchis. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisJacksonville, FL Giovanni Becchis of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic team, the league announced Wednesday. 

Becchis has a 4.0 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Marketing. The Boves, Italy native, has 10 singles wins this season, with four coming from the No. 2 position.

In doubles, Becchis has a 10 wins while primary playing from the No. 3 court. 

Becchis is a four-year starter with the Govs and a three-time ITA scholar-athlete. He earned OVC Doubles Team of the Week honors in March 2022 with his victories alongside Tom Bolton. He was also named to the College Sports Communicator’s All-District Team in 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

