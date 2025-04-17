77.2 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis’s Denise Torrealba Named All-ASUN, Luca Bohlen Earns Academic Honor

2024-2025 APSU Women's Tennis - Denise Torrealba and Luca Bohlen. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis senior Denise Torrealba was named to the Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team, while sophomore Luca Bohlen was named to the Academic All-ASUN team, the league announced Wednesday. 

Torrealba has a 12-5 singles record from the second court this spring, going 7-1 in ASUN play. Additionally, she has won eight of her last 10 singles matches. 

Torrealba has an eight doubles wins this season, going 3-3 in ASUN play. She went 7-8 from the first court and 1-0 from the second court. 

This marks her second ASUN post-season honor after being named to the Third team all-ASUN in the 2022-23 season. 

Bohlen has a 3.95 GPA and is working towards a degree in Finance. The Berlin, Germany native had an 11-7 singles record, going 5-3 in ASUN play. She went 1-0 from the number three spot and 10-7 from the third court. 

In doubles, Bohlen went 6-9 from the second court, going 3-3 in ASUN play. 

The Austin Peay State University face North Alabama on April 16th at 4:00pm in the first round of the ASUN tournament. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

