Austin Peay State University Softball Clashes with Eastern Kentucky in Showdown of ASUN Gold Division Leaders

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team heads north to face Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division leader and longtime rival Eastern Kentucky in a two-day, three-game series, Friday-Saturday, at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (32-9, 10-5 ASUN) is coming off 2-1 series victory against North Alabama last weekend. The Governors currently sit second in the ASUN’s Gold Division, trailing only Eastern Kentucky (30-11, 11-3 ASUN) who earned a pair of wins at Lipscomb last weekend for their fifth-straight series victory in league action.

The Governors are led by one of the nation’s premier offensive units, which leads the ASUN and ranks Top 25 nationally in runs per game (6.9), home runs per game (1.4), and slugging percentage (.558) while also ranking 17th nationally with a league-best .975 fielding percentage.

Senior Kylie Campbell leads the APSU Govs’ offense with 51 hits, six triples, a .398 batting average, .703 slugging percentage, .481 on-base percentage, and 90 total bases. During Game 2 of last weekend’s series against North Alabama, Campbell became the first player in program history with 50-plus hits across four different seasons. The Ninety Six, South Carolina native also moved her way up the record book, as she currently sits fourth all-time in hits (214), fifth in triples (15), and 10th in runs scored (102).

Katie Raper and Sam Leski also lead the team with 10 home runs apiece, the seventh-most in a single season in program history. As a team, APSU’s 56 home runs this season are the second-most in program history and just five from tying the program-record set in 2019.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay have been playing annually – with the exception of 2020 – since 1993 when Colonels softball was founded.

Eastern Kentucky leads the all-time series 67-19 and have won four-straight games dating back to 2021.

The Austin Peay State University are 7-33 all-time at Gertrude Hood Field and last won there during a 5-2 win seven seasons ago (3/26/18).

Offensive Options

After being primarily used as a pinch runner throughout much of her career in Clarksville, outfielder Raylon Roach has started a career-best 37 games this season where she also has a career-best 34 hits, 26 runs, and 14 RBI while batting .315 with a .343 on-base percentage.

A Preseason All-ASUN selection, reigning First Team All-ASUN selection, and Third Team NFCA All-Central Team recipient following her junior season, senior utility Kylie Campbell has started all 197 games she has appeared throughout her four-year career at APSU. Campbell leads APSU with 51 hits, 6 triples, and a .398 batting average. Last weekend, Campbell became the first player in program history with 50+ hits across four different seasons. She ranks in the Top 10 all-time in hits (4th, 214), RBI (T-8th, 98), runs (10th, 102), BA (3rd, .356), and SLG% (9th, .499).

After starting all 52 games for the Governors last season, senior Macee Roberts again has started all 41 games at third base. There, she 39 hits and has struck out just three times this season, ranking the 12th-hardest player to strikeout in the country and the third in the ASUN.

A transfer by way of Abilene Christian, where she started 98-of-99 games for the Wildcats, Sammie Shelander has started 35 games this season, including the last 33 as the designated player. She is tied with a team-best 40 RBI while ranking tied for third on the team in hits (36), tied for second in doubles (9), and fourth in batting average (.340).

One of two Governors who transferred over the offseason from FGCU, catcher Sam Leski has started every game behind the plate for the Govs. Her six pickoffs this season are tied for the most by a Governor in a career. Her 44 RBI pace the team, while her 10 homers are tied for best on Team 40.

After making 18 appearances off the bench – primarily as a pinch hitter – Skylar Sheridan returned to the Governors’ starting lineup at right field for each of the final two games of last weekend’s series against North Alabama. Prior to that, Sheridan had a three-game hit strake, March 29th – April 4th which included her season’s first home run against at UCA (3/29).

Brie Howard was a Third Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team selection last season after pacing the team with eight home runs, and a .563 slugging percentage. This season, Howard is second on the team with 40 hits and tied for fourth with 6 home runs, three of which came last weekend in the series victory against North Alabama. Her 29-career HBP also are third all-time, and two from tying Shelby Norton.

Sophomore Kiley Hinton is another young Gov having a stellar 2025 campaign. Hinton is third on the team with seven home runs this season, while also leading the Governors with 12 doubles. Her .623 slugging percentage is third on the team, while her 85 assists are also lead the team.

Gabi Apiag transitioning to a coaching role within the program and Mea Clark graduating in May opened up the shortstop and catcher positions, respectively. Head coach Kassie Stanfill filled both roles by looking inside the conference and grabbing Florida Gulf Coast’s Kayleigh Roper and Sam Leski. In her first game as a Gov, Roper walked off Florida A&M with a two-run homer in the season opener and has posted a .330 batting average with six home runs through 41 starts, batting ninth and playing shortstop.

Circle Chatter

Senior right-hander Samantha Miener leads Austin Peay State University with a 2.94 ERA and 12 wins in the circle (12-2). Those 12 wins are the 12th most in a single season, while the 28 in her career are tied for 10th all-time. Last weekend, Miener started two games against UNA, where she earned a win in Sunday’s rubber match in allowing three runs and tossing as many K’s. Her 22 starts this season also lead that ASUN and rank 16th nationally.

Another senior righty, Ashley Martin’s 10 wins (10-2) are second on the team, while the Scottsburg, Indiana native’s six saves this season are the most by a Governor in a single season and fifth in the NCAA. Last weekend, Martin had a 1.05 ERA, was 1-0, and allowed just a single run in 6.2 innings of work in the circle.

Clarksville native and Clarksville High School (CHS) grad Emberly Nichols has a career-high in nearly every statistical category, including her 7 wins (7-4) which are third on staff.

The Govs’ lone left-handed pitcher, Emma Thompson also is enjoying her career’s best year with a 3-1 record and one save across 30.2 innings. She tossed a career-best 85 pitches across 6.0 innings in a win over Bellarmine, Saturday.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to the Volunteer State for a midweek contest against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday at 4:00pm at the Tech Softball Field in Cookeville, Tennessee.