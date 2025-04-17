Batson Nolan Expands Springfield Office with Two Hometown Attorneys Shelby Batson Parks and Jennifer Gower Gaydon

Clarksville, TN – Batson Nolan PLC is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished attorneys, Shelby Batson Parks and Jennifer Gower Gaydon, to the firm’s Springfield office. Both women, born and raised in Robertson County, bring strong academic backgrounds, a passion for serving their community, and a commitment to excellence in the legal field.

Shelby Batson Parks recently passed the Tennessee Bar Exam and has joined Batson Nolan as an Associate Attorney. A graduate of Jo Byrns High School, Shelby went on to earn her undergraduate degree magna cum laude from the University of Tennessee at Martin as the inaugural member of the Legal Studies 3+3 program. She held multiple leadership roles during her undergraduate studies, including founding the UT Martin Legal Society and participating in the Tennessee Legislative Internship Program.

Shelby earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law, where she concentrated in Business Transactions. She served as Editor for the Race, Gender, and Social Justice Journal and was involved with the Christian Legal Society and Law Women. During law school, Shelby discovered her passion for estate planning while providing pro bono services through the Wills Clinic. Her excellence in this area earned her the Charles H. Miller Excellence in Civil Advocacy Award. Shelby previously clerked at Batson Nolan and now focuses her practice on Estate Planning, Probate, Business, and Property Law.

Jennifer Gower Gaydon brings with her a wealth of experience in civil litigation to Batson Nolan. Jennifer graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Electronic Media. While at UT, she was active in Alpha Omicron Pi, the Student Alumni Association, and Mortar Board Honor Society.

Jennifer earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law, with a focus on advocacy and dispute resolution. She was a Student Materials Editor for the Tennessee Law Review, and her case synopsis was published in Transactions: The Tennessee Journal of Business Law. She was also active in the Law Women organization (serving as Vice President), and participated in the UT Pro Bono Homeless Project and the Advocacy Legal Clinic.

Following law school, Jennifer began her legal career in Knoxville, practicing both civil and criminal litigation. She joined Batson Nolan in 2013 before relocating to Chicago, where she worked with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, representing state employees in civil rights matters. She also taught in the legal studies program at South College. Jennifer rejoined Batson Nolan in the spring of 2024, and her practice focuses on civil litigation, with extensive experience drafting appellate briefs and dispositive motions in both state and federal courts.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome both Shelby and Jennifer to the firm,” said attorney Christy Bartee. “Their dedication to clients, legal expertise, and shared roots in this community align perfectly with our firm’s values and mission.”

Outside of their professional roles, Shelby enjoys watching legal dramas, true crime shows, and cheering on the Vols with her husband Dylan. Jennifer also loves supporting the Vols and traveling with her husband and three children.

About Batson Nolan PLC

Founded in 1860, Batson Nolan PLC has a long-standing tradition of providing high-quality legal services across Tennessee and beyond. The firm offers a broad range of legal services, including personal injury, estate planning, asset protection, probate, and business law. They have offices in both Clarksville, TN, and Springfield, TN.