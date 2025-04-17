Central Civitan Club Hosting BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser April 26th

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan Club is gearing up to serve some delicious barbecue for a great cause with its annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser, happening Saturday, April 26th, 2025, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The take-out-only event will be held at the Lone Oak Picnic Grounds, located at 275 Highway 13.

Each $12.00 meal includes half a BBQ 1/2 chicken, two sides, and a drink. All proceeds from the dinner go directly back into the local community to support various service projects and outreach efforts.

To ensure you don’t miss out, you’re encouraged to buy your tickets in advance from any Central Civitan Club member. For those looking to purchase in person, club members will also be selling tickets at Hilltop Supermarket on Saturday, April 19th, until 5:00pm.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” a club spokesperson said. “Every plate sold helps us support the people and programs in our community.”

Be sure to grab your tickets early and swing by on April 26th to enjoy a mouthwatering meal while helping make a difference in the community.

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.