Thursday, April 17, 2025
Hopkinsville Community College to Celebrate 59th Edition of “The Round Table” with Awards Ceremony April 24th

By News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) 59th edition of “The Round Table” literary journal will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on Thursday, April 24th, 2025, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, in Round Table Park.
 
Awards will be handed out for a variety of categories, such as artwork, poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. Selected contributors will read from their work, and copies of the journal will be distributed. Refreshments will be served beforehand.
The journal showcases writing and artwork HCC students, faculty, staff, and their families, as well as community members and K-12 students in our service region.
 
The publication is named for Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Literary Park and was founded by retired HCC instructor Frances G. Thomas, who along with a group of HCC honor students, first published “The Round Table” in 1966.
 
The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be held in HCC’s library in the Rotary of Hopkinsville Learning Resource Center.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
 
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.
 
For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.
APSU Men's Tennis senior Giovanni Becchis Earns Spot on ASUN Academic Team
